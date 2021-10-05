Are The Democrats Really That Far From Passing Biden’s Agenda?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew tries to unpack what is driving Democrats’ legislative decisions and who will have to compromise to pass the party’s agenda. They also address a listener question suggesting that Republicans achieve their policy goals more often than Democrats.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs