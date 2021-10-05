Menu
Are The Democrats Really That Far From Passing Biden’s Agenda?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew tries to unpack what is driving Democrats’ legislative decisions and who will have to compromise to pass the party’s agenda. They also address a listener question suggesting that Republicans achieve their policy goals more often than Democrats.

