Are Americans OK?

According to Gallup’s National Health and Well-Being Index, the negative emotion consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have subsided to a large degree. According to recent data, 17 percent of Americans said they were lonely “a lot of the day yesterday,” down from a pandemic high of 25 percent. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with the director of the National Health and Well-Being Index to get an understanding of what American life satisfaction looks like today.