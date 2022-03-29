Menu
Americans Think Politics Is Like ‘The West Wing’

In Part 1 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates which states should vote first in the presidential primaries if the Iowa caucuses aren’t held first. They also look at a new survey suggesting that most Americans think “The West Wing” and other political TV shows accurately reflect how politics works.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

