Americans Think Politics Is Like ‘The West Wing’

In Part 1 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates which states should vote first in the presidential primaries if the Iowa caucuses aren’t held first. They also look at a new survey suggesting that most Americans think “The West Wing” and other political TV shows accurately reflect how politics works.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs