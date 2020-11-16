Americans Became More Divided By Class In 2020

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew explores the demographic and geographic trends that divided America in 2020. They also discuss how President Trump’s refusal to concede the election will affect the nation.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ClareMalone
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr