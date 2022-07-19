Americans Are Pessimistic And It’s Changing Our Politics

Americans Are Pessimistic And It’s Changing Our Politics

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Cohn, the chief political analyst at The New York Times, joins the crew to discuss the results of the first Times/Siena College Poll of the 2022 midterms. They also consider whether a Morning Consult/Politico poll asking Americans whether they think the U.S. is currently in a recession is a “good or bad use of polling.”

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (881 posts) Video (713) Polling (492) 2022 Midterms (62) New York Times (13)