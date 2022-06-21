Americans Agree That They Disagree Too Much

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team looks at the newest polling from FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos, in which Americans were asked about the most important political issues leading up to the midterms. This edition focused on political polarization, crime and gun violence.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs