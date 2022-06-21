Menu
Americans Agree That They Disagree Too Much

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team looks at the newest polling from FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos, in which Americans were asked about the most important political issues leading up to the midterms. This edition focused on political polarization, crime and gun violence.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

