What’s Happening With QBs Right Now? Hot Takedown examines the lasting impact of recent quarterback injuries, Lyndsey D’Arcangelo joins to discuss the WNBA Playoffs, and our Rabbit Hole marks the end of an era.

The second week of the NFL season was punctuated by season-altering injuries to quarterbacks Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger. Brees, who tore a ligament in his thumb, will miss a minimum of six weeks. Roethlisberger injured his elbow and is out for the rest of the season. We’ll look at which team is better positioned to recover from losing its star quarterback — and how these injuries shake up our projections for the AFC North and NFC South.

The Athletic’s Lyndsey D’Arcangelo joins to discuss the WNBA playoffs — including this weekend’s dramatic game-winner. Tune in tonight for the first games of the semifinals, with the Connecticut Sun facing off against the Los Angeles Sparks, followed by the Washington Mystics taking on the Las Vegas Aces.

Our Rabbit Hole marks the end of an era. On Sunday, the Oakland Raiders hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at home in RingCentral Coliseum for what is likely to be the last NFL game played on a field containing dirt from a baseball infield. We take a look back at why this was ever a thing in the first place.

What we’re looking at this week: