What do Americans think about impeachment? Do they think President Trump acted inappropriately? And how strongly do they hold their views?

FiveThirtyEight partnered with Ipsos to see how people’s opinions change over the course of the inquiry. Here are the results of our first FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll on impeachment, conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel. We’ll be checking in with these same Americans again in the coming weeks to see how their views on impeachment shift.