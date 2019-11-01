Trae Young Or Luka Dončić

Ever since Luka Dončić and Trae Young were swapped on draft night back in 2018, it seems you can’t mention one without hearing of the other. Their paths in the NBA may always be linked and riddled with questions and comparisons.

Which team won the trade? Who’s the better player?

Each player has started his sophomore campaign on fire. Even though an early injury has halted Young’s dominant start, the Hawks guard has still averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists per game through the first four games of the season. Dončić, meanwhile, has picked up right where he left off his Rookie of the Year season, as the Mavericks forward has averaged 25 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists through his first four games.

In this installment of NBA Stat Battle, senior sportswriters Neil Paine and Chris Herring debate who the better player is. Watch the video above to see who they pick, and then stay to find out who our new NBA metric, RAPTOR, prefers!

