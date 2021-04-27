There’s No Consensus On These QBs

First, we take a look at the upcoming NFL draft, in which much seems unknown (aside from Trevor Lawrence’s destination). The high degree of uncertainty about players this year is partly the pandemic’s fault; scouts and evaluators have had fewer resources (not to mention fewer college football games) to judge prospects. But the varying fortunes of the top quarterbacks after Lawrence — Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields — is probably due to a number of other factors, like how equipped teams feel they are to take on longer-term projects, what the potential ceiling on these young QBs might be, and whether Kyle Shanahan can laugh in the face of death.

Next, we turn to the NBA, where — despite losing to the Suns on Monday– the Knicks are the biggest team in the Big Apple. That’s not because they look ready to do more than maybe win a playoff series, necessarily, or that RAPTOR sees something special in their roster. It’s really because even though the legions of Knicks fans in New York have been starved for success, any success at all, for almost a decade now, they haven’t renounced their fandom. The popularity of the Knicks over their more successful, more star-packed neighbors in Brooklyn has not wavered and is actually more constant than the edge the Yankees usually hold over the Mets in baseball. The Nets really may need to win the NBA Finals this year if they want to be the kings of New York.

Finally, in the Rabbit Hole, Sara’s push for more cheating in baseball continues with a breakdown of how the recent Trevor Bauer-Fernando Tatís Jr. feud over peeking at signs is 1) historically nothing new and 2) wildly entertaining.

What we’re looking at this week: