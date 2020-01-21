Dear MLB, It’s No Longer 1910 Hot Takedown examines whether the Astros sign-stealing scandal deserves to be back in the headlines and what the limitations are of the Rooney Rule.

Two months after initial reporting in The Athletic that the Houston Astros used illegally placed cameras to steal signs during their 2017 season, the scandal is back in the headlines. The resulting MLB investigation led to the firing of three managers and one general manager, plus the loss of draft picks and a $5 million fine for the Astros. Players have taken to social media to express their frustration, and rumors of cheating schemes continue to swirl on the internet. On today’s show, the Hot Takedown team debates the ramifications of the scandal and how MLB must evolve its thinking around technology.

Our Rabbit Hole builds on Neil’s recent piece on the lack of diversity among NFL coaches.

What we’re looking at this week: