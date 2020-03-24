The 2020 Olympics Enter The No-Sports Zone Hot Takedown discusses the delay of the Tokyo Games, NCAA Tournament simulations and great players who ended their careers with strange teams.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, set to kick off in Tokyo on July 24, were officially delayed on Tuesday, becoming the latest suspended sporting event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hot Takedown team reacts to the postponement and then indulges a little in the NCAA tournaments that could have been. And our Rabbit Hole of the Week explores all-time great athletes who ended up on new teams late in their careers.

What we’re looking at this week: