The Races That Are Still Too Close To Call

UPDATE (Nov. 8, 3:45 p.m., 2018): We’ve updated the numbers and status of the elections below, and we’ve also removed the Georgia 6th District, North Carolina 9th District and Washington 8th District from the list, as they have been called for Democrat Lucy McBath, Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Kim Schrier, respectively. Our original write-ups on those races can be found in the footnotes.

Everyone has voted, the results are in and we know who will control the Senate and the House — but several races remain unresolved. (We warned you this might happen.) As of 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, news outlets have yet to project winners in 18 races: three for the U.S. Senate, 14 for the U.S. House and one for Georgia governor. These races have the potential to meaningfully change the narrative around this election — for example, Democrats could pick up 42 House seats instead of 29, or turn a disappointing showing in the Senate into a draw. Here’s the state of each undecided race — including our best estimate on who might prevail when all is said and done.

Senate

As things stand right now, Republicans have picked up two seats in the Senate, but that net gain could be anywhere from zero to three when the races in Arizona, Florida and Mississippi get resolved. In Arizona, Republican Rep. Martha McSally currently leads Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema by about 1 percentage point. However, the Arizona Republic estimates that more than 600,000 votes have yet to be counted statewide — including 90,000 in blue-leaning Pima County and 472,000 (!) in Maricopa County (the Phoenix area). Maricopa has some very blue corners and some very red corners, so without knowing where the outstanding ballots are coming from, this is a totally wide-open race. Reportedly, the state will issue updated vote totals at 5 p.m. local time every day starting on Thursday, Nov. 8.

In Florida, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson initially appeared to have conceded early on Wednesday morning (his opponent, Republican Gov. Rick Scott, also claimed victory) but has since reversed course. The Democratic-vote-rich counties of Broward and West Palm are still counting an unknown number of votes, but as of Thursday afternoon, Nelson is now just 0.22 percentage points behind Scott. That’s important because, under Florida law, any election within a 0.25-point margin triggers a manual recount (where all ballots are retabulated by hand), and any election within a 0.5-point margin triggers a machine recount. We should know the final unofficial margin (and what kind of recount it triggers, if any) by Saturday. But don’t hold your breath, Democrats: Recounts rarely overturn election results.

Finally, as we expected, the special U.S. Senate election in Mississippi will proceed to a runoff on Nov. 27 as none of the candidates secured 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Appointed Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will be a heavy favorite against Democratic former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy thanks to the state’s dark red hue.

House

Of the 14 unresolved House races, Democrats lead or look like they’re in good position in 10 of them. Here’s the full lowdown:

Governor

Finally, the gubernatorial race in Georgia remains uncalled — not because Democratic former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams has a chance at taking the lead, but because Republican former Secretary of State Brian Kemp needs to win at least 50 percent plus one vote in order to avoid a rematch with Abrams in a Dec. 4 runoff. Unofficial election results on the state’s website give Kemp 50.3 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting. However, that doesn’t include some absentee and provisional ballots, which became a flashpoint in Georgia in the race’s closing days. A judge ordered that absentee ballots with mismatched signatures in Gwinnett County be treated as provisional ballots (and voters given the opportunity to appeal or confirm their identity), and up to 53,000 Georgians whose voter-registration applications were put on hold may have had to cast provisional ballots if they couldn’t prove their eligibility at the polls. Believing that the outstanding ballots could still force a runoff, the Abrams campaign has refused to concede, but she would need to net more than 25,000 votes in order to deny Kemp a majority. That seems unlikely, given that the secretary of state’s office says there are only about 25,000 votes left to count.

We’ll update this post on a semi-regular basis with the latest news and numbers from these races.