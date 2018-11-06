Issues involving energy and climate are up for a vote in several states. Here’s what to look out for:\nIn Colorado, Proposition 112 would require all new oil and gas development to be located at least 2,500 feet from occupied structures, water sources and areas designated as vulnerable. Proponents say the rule would protect health and public safety, while oponents say it would eliminate most drilling on nonfederal land in the state -- and the oil and gas industry has poured millions of dollars into opposing the measure.\nAmendment 74, meanwhile, would require state and local governments to compensate property owners whenever a law or regulation reduces the fair market value of their property. That could severely limit environmental regulations that affect private land. If both Proposition 112 and Amendment 74 pass, state and local governments potentially could be on the hook for a huge payout to the oil and gas industry to compensate companies for their reduced ability to drill where they want. A recent poll from the University of Colorado’s American Politics Research Lab found that 52 percent of voters supported Proposition 112 and 63 percent supported Amendment 74.\nIn Florida, Amendment 9 presents voters with a strange mashup of issues. It would alter the state constitution to prohibit offshore oil and gas drilling and prohibit vaping in enclosed indoor workplaces. One recent poll from St. Pete Polls showed that 46 percent of respondents supported the measure, which requires 60 percent approval to pass. \nIn Nevada, a constitutional amendment, State Question No. 6, would require that all electric utilities that sell electricity in the state derive at least 50 percent of their total electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. But there’s a twist — it would become law only if voters approve it again in 2020. A similar measure in Arizona, Proposition 127, appears unlikely to pass. \nAnd finally, in Washington, the Carbon Emissions Fee Measure, Measure 1631, would put a tax on carbon. The tax would start at $15 per metric ton of carbon in 2020, then increase $2 per metric ton each year until certain goals are met. The measure has wide support among environmental groups, and a Crosscut/Elway poll from October found that 50 percent of respondents were “definitely for” the initiative, while 36 percent were “definitely against” it.