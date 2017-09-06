Significant Digits For Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

3 percent

Drop in profit for Lego — yes, that Lego — in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The company’s chairman attributes the troubles to too-rapid growth. [Quartz]

1,000-1

The New York Jets have 1,000-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Las Vegas’s Westgate SuperBook. [ESPN]

185 miles per hour

Sustained wind speeds of Hurricane Irma as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. Only one other Atlantic hurricane has ever been measured to have faster winds. No matter where Irma lands, it’s going to be dangerous. [Ars Technica]

200,000

Approximate number of Californians who were protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, roughly a quarter of the nationwide total. This is the same DACA policy that President Trump announced he intends to end, and the same California where Democrats plan to specifically target nine of the state’s 14 GOP congressional representatives in the 2018 midterms. Needless to say, DACA is going to come up. [Los Angeles Times]

1.397 million

Number of nonfarm jobs in Kansas in April 2008. Today, that figure is 1.400 million nonfarm jobs. But while that number has been flat in Kansas in recent years, the rest of the country has enjoyed solid net employment growth. So, relative to the rest of the country, Kansas’s job market has taken a meaningful downward turn. [Bradford Delong]

$58.7 million

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk will pay $58.7 million to end a Justice Department probe into whether the company did not comply with FDA requirements to give doctors information about the cancer risks of Victoza, Novo Nordisk’s top selling diabetes drug. [Bloomberg]

