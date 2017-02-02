Significant Digits For Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

32 percent

Percentage of Americans who think it’s very important to be a Christian in order to be “truly American.” Coincidentally, that’s also probably the percentage of Americans who never realized there were words written on the base of the Statue of Liberty. [FiveThirtyEight]

83 percent

Probability that Emma Stone will win the best actress Academy Award, according to oddsmaker Paddy Power. [FiveThirtyEight]

2,920 kilograms

Japan is hosting the 2020 Olympic Games and is looking to derive the medals from recyclable electronics. In all, organizers hope to collect 40 kilograms of gold, 2,920 kilograms of silver and 2,994 kilograms of bronze. [Australian Broadcasting Company]

19,033 days

Ron Hill, winner of the 1970 Boston Marathon, has ended his streak of running every day — the longest recorded — after suffering chest pain. [The Boston Globe]

150,000

Ridership on New York City’s Second Avenue subway line on Jan. 25, short of what was expected but still a boon to the city’s newest line. [The New York Times]

$500 million

A Texas jury has found that ZeniMax is owed $500 million by Oculus, its former owners and others. Oculus is a virtual-reality company now owned by Facebook. [Polygon]

