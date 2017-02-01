Emma Stone Could Lock Natalie Portman Out Of The Oscars Race

Best actress is always one of the most fun Oscar categories to watch, and this year has turned into a chaotic and repeatedly shocking race. Right out of the gate, the touted duel between Natalie Portman (“Jackie”) and Emma Stone (“La La Land”) was interrupted with a surprise win by French icon Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”) in the best actress in a drama category at the Golden Globes. This killed Portman’s chance at good buzz going into the nominations period and may have cast a pall over the rest of her Oscar campaign, entirely to the benefit of Stone.
Portman’s hopes for an Oscar seem to be diminishing day by day. She didn’t win when it counted at the Globes, or at the Screen Actors Guild last weekend, and barring a bailout by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, she’s going into Oscar night tied with someone — Huppert — who wasn’t even nominated by SAG or the Britons, according to our Oscar model.
Looking at Irish oddsmaker Paddy Power, it’s been a pretty grim Oscar season for the erstwhile Amidala. Here’s how the odds have changed:
And barring a — you know what? I’m better than a “Black Swan event” pun here — difficult to predict occurrence that deviates from statistical norms for Portman, her bid for best actress is likely kaput.
Unless Meryl Streep descends like a vengeful Valkyrie to claim the prize in a stupendous and awesome spectacle of thunder and light, it looks like Stone could have this one all wrapped up with a win at BAFTA.