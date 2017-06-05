Significant Digits For Monday, June 5, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

5 nations

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Egypt have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar, accusing the nation of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the area. Saudi Arabia is closing its land border with Qatar, and the rest of the nations are cutting air and sea travel to and from the country. [The New York Times]

30-40 seats

A snap election intended to broaden the Conservative Party’s lead in the U.K. parliament has instead thrown 30 or 40 normally safe seats into play, according to internal Tory estimates. We’ll see how the polls manage this time. [Business Insider, FiveThirtyEight]

30 mayors

In a rebuke to President Trump, a group of 30 U.S. mayors, a handful of governors, over 80 college presidents and a bunch of businesses are ready to commit to meeting the greenhouse gas emission targets set by the Paris climate accord. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the accord last week. [The New York Times]

35 percent

More women are being hired for top corporate legal jobs: 35 percent of new general counsel positions in Fortune 500 companies were filled by a woman in 2016, up from 24 percent in 2012. [Bloomberg BNA]

57 countries

The top song in 57 countries, including the U.S., is “Despacito,” a Spanish language track that features Justin Bieber. It’s the first Spanish language song to hit No. 1 in the U.S. since “Macarena” in 1996. [Bloomberg Businessweek]

$100.5 million

Women get very few opportunities to direct blockbuster Hollywood films. But “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins, handily won the weekend box-office, recording the best opening weekend for any movie with a female director. The well-reviewed movie is also a new beginning for the previously troubled DC Extended Universe. [FiveThirtyEight, AP News]

