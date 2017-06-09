Significant Digits For Friday, June 9, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

-12 seats

When Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election in April, her party had 330 seats in Parliament, slightly more than the 326 required for a majority. Expecting she could beat Labor soundly and bolster her support, she called an unscheduled election. This went extremely badly for her. With some results still being finalized, Conservatives lost 12 seats in Thursday’s election; Labour gained 31. Conservatives can still form a government, but they’ll need help. [Bloomberg, FiveThirtyEight]

2nd longest break

President Trump may be a Twitter addict, but he just refrained from firing off any 140-character thoughts for one of the longest stretches of time since launching his bid for the presidency. As of earlier today, his most recent tweet was Wednesday, and despite reports he considered live-tweeting the congressional testimony of his fired FBI director, POTUS had been mum. Until, that is, he re-entered the fray at 6:10 a.m. Eastern this morning. [The Washington Post]

13 non-answers

Number of questions former FBI Director James Comey would not answer or comment on in a public setting, according to a FiveThirtyEight search through a transcript of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. Catch up on the blockbuster testimony here. [FiveThirtyEight]

35 seats

Theresa May’s Conservatives weren’t the only losers in U.K.’s snap election on Thursday. The Scottish National Party lost 19 seats; they’re expected to end up with about 35 seats in Parliament. This is a major setback for the Scottish independence movement. [Bloomberg]

65 percent

Probability the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight to sweep the entire NBA playoffs. [FiveThirtyEight]

233 Republicans

The House of Representatives voted to roll back some of the main regulations contained in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, implemented after the 2008 financial crisis. It was an almost perfect party-line vote, 233-186. Among members who voted on the legislation, all 185 Democrats were opposed and all but one Republican was in favor. [Greg Giroux, The New York Times]

