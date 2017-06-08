The Questions Comey Wouldn’t Answer

James Comey’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday covered a lot of ground and made a lot of news. But there were some issues that the former FBI director said he would not discuss during the public portion of his hearing — a little over a dozen, by our count.1 Comey might have been more forthcoming in his private meeting with committee members after the public session. Here’s a breakdown of the questions and topics senators might have followed up on:
