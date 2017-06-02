Significant Digits For Friday, June 2, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

3

After President Trump announced yesterday he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, 194 nations remain committed to the environmental pact. In leaving the agreement, the U.S. becomes one of only three nations that are not pledged to the accord. Syria and Nicaragua are the other two. [Bradd Jaffy, FiveThirtyEight]

3.6 percent

Percentage of Americans who have food allergies or sensitivities. A study found 97,482 people who had an intolerance or allergy after analyzing 2.7 million medical records. [NPR]

$94

Blue Apron, the upscale meal ingredient delivery service, spends $94 on marketing for each customer, which seems high to everyone except those who subscribe to podcasts. They recoup it pretty quickly if the customer sticks around long enough. [Erin Griffith, SEC]

150,000

Annual number of employees who go through Walmart’s 200 “Walmart Academy” training centers. The company announced it will soon incorporate virtual reality headsets as teaching aids. [TechCrunch]

$70 billion

Apple reported that app developers have earned a cumulative $70 billion since the launch of the company’s app store in 2008. [Apple]

$7.4 billion

Forecast for the size of the cosmetics market in China in 2021, up from $4.3 billion last year. Sales are up for major cosmetics companies and poised to continue to rise. [Bloomberg]

