You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

Sunday night is the Oscars on ABC, so be sure to check FiveThirtyEight for our coverage of the odds going into the big show.

0.1 percent

Percentage of U.S. gross domestic product that the government spends on helping people deal with changes in the workplace like automation. That’s below what similar nations spend. [The Outline]

1 point

It’s been only a year since an odds-defying victorious season, but Leicester City has fired manager Claudio Ranieri — the team is a mere 1 point above the relegation zone. [BBC]

4

Number of golden eagles France has trained to destroy drones, which is awesome, and I hope falconry makes a comeback out of specific spite for quadcopters. [The Washington Post]

350 inches

Estimated depth of snow at the peak of Mammoth Mountain in California, which will allow the mountain to stay open for skiing into July and presumably will provide water for the notoriously parched state. [Forbes]

3,113 square inches

Aggregate space in “for your consideration” advertisements that the film “Arrival” — nominated for eight Academy Awards — has bought in The Hollywood Reporter and Variety since nominations were announced, making it the biggest spender on its ad campaign, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis. [FiveThirtyEight]

1.756 billion

Number of trips taken on New York City’s subway last year, the first year-over-year decrease since 2009. Maybe it’s the abysmal service at any time that isn’t rush hour? Just throwing that idea out there! [AM New York]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.