Politics Podcast: What’s At Stake On Super Tuesday

The biggest day of the primary cycle is upon us! In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew previews what is at stake as 14 states, American Samoa and Democrats Abroad cast their ballots on Super Tuesday. They also debate how former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s exit from the race could shape the results. The team recorded the podcast before the news broke that Sen. Amy Klobuchar would also drop out and planned to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

