Politics Podcast: What Will Biden Do?

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Democratic primary polls, and all indications are that he intends to run for president in 2020. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the kinds of challenges his campaign could face and whether those might deter him.

Recently, former Nevada legislator Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine that Biden touched her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed her head at a campaign rally for her lieutenant governor bid in 2014. She said he made her feel “uneasy, gross, and confused.”

The team also assesses why Trump’s approval rating has not improved since the attorney general said in a letter to Congress that special counsel Robert Mueller had not found evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy in his investigations into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

