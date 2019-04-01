FiveThirtyEight’s Politics Podcast Is Going To Texas

Menu
Last month, at our live show in New York, we announced that the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew is heading to Texas as part of our “FiveThirtyEight on the Road” series. We want you to come! Tickets are on sale for our May 6 show in Austin. There are only 150 seats available, so snag yours before the tickets sell out.

If you miss out on the Austin show, don’t worry — just keep your eye on this page. We’re doing a live show in Houston on May 8, and we’ll post the ticket link for that show later this week.

But in the meantime, hurry and get those Austin tickets!

Vanessa Diaz is the manager of business operations for FiveThirtyEight.

