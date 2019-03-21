Live From New York … It’s A 2020 Draaaaaft!

In a live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast in New York City, the crew competes in a draft of the 2020 Democratic primary candidates. Nate, Clare, Micah and Galen make their arguments for who they think will win the Democratic nomination. They also play “Good Use of Polling or Bad Use of Polling” and give the media (and FiveThirtyEight) a report card for its coverage of the candidates one quarter of the way through the year.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.