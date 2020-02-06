Politics Podcast: What We Know About The Democratic Primary After Iowa

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew considers how the results — so far — of the Iowa caucuses will affect the Democratic primary. The team also checks in on the campaigning underway in New Hampshire and debates the meaning of the Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump.

