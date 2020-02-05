Latest From Iowa: Buttigieg Still Leads On Delegates, Sanders On Votes, But It’s Close

The results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses continue to trickle in oh so slowly. On Wednesday afternoon, another batch of results was released, bringing the number of precincts reporting results to 86 percent. Here are the results:

Preliminary results from the Iowa caucuses First alignment, final alignment and state delegate equivalents (SDEs) in the Iowa Democratic caucuses with about 86 percent of precincts reporting FIRST ALIGNMENT FINAL ALIGNMENT SDE Buttigieg 22% 26% 27% Sanders 24 26 25 Warren 19 20 18 Biden 15 14 16 Klobuchar 13 12 12 Yang 5 1 1 Steyer 2 0 0 Uncommitted 1 1 0 Patrick 0 0 0 Gabbard 0 0 0 Bennet 0 0 0 Bloomberg 0 0 0 Source: Iowa Democratic Party

In the initial voter preference tallies, Sen. Bernie Sanders now leads former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg 24 percent to 22 percent, little changed from this morning. Going by final voter preference, Sanders currently leads Buttigieg by only 0.6 percentage points, 26.1 percent to 25.5 percent. That’s a tighter race than it was this morning. Finally, by state delegate equivalents, Buttigieg still leads Sanders 27 percent to 25 percent, the same as this morning. Most media outlets are using that last measure as the ultimate judge of who “won” Iowa, since those numbers are how national convention delegates are decided.

Given that 14 percent of precincts have yet to report, no outlet has yet “called” the race for either Buttigieg or Sanders. But it is increasingly likely that Buttigieg will win the most state delegate equivalents. For instance, The New York Times’s model of the outstanding vote now says that there is a greater than 95 percent chance that Buttigieg will hold onto his delegate lead. The Times also thinks it is virtually certain that Sanders will win the initial vote, but there’s still suspense over who will win the final alignment vote — Buttigieg and Sanders are currently equally likely to.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren remains in third place in Iowa — a handful of points behind the front-runners by all three measures — and former Vice President Joe Biden is even further back in fourth place. On Wednesday, Biden finally seemed to acknowledge his disappointing performance, saying, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it — we took a gut punch in Iowa.” Further down the ballot, Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailed Biden by a small margin in all three measures, while Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer did significantly worse. Because of the realignment process and the fact that they were viable in so few precincts, their shares of the final vote and of state delegate equivalents were at or below 1 percent.

Here are the results so far in each of Iowa’s 99 counties, as well as how many precincts in them are reporting. Buttigieg is winning the most counties by virtue of his support among rural Democrats; however, Sanders has the lead in some of the most populous counties in the state, most significantly Polk (where Des Moines is located).

The county-level results in Iowa (so far) Final alignment vote shares, with 86 percent of precincts reporting County Precincts reporting Sanders Biden Buttigieg Warren Adair 80% 24% 7% 21% 9% Adams 100 18 29 17 14 Allamakee 73 16 10 36 7 Appanoose 100 16 28 40 2 Audubon 100 17 30 15 10 Benton 100 22 31 28 8 Black Hawk 95 31 14 23 18 Boone 100 25 8 32 19 Bremer 100 13 15 32 22 Buchanan 93 11 30 25 7 Buena Vista 80 25 21 18 17 Butler 100 25 20 19 16 Calhoun 100 15 20 40 13 Carroll 100 14 25 32 8 Cass 100 17 22 27 20 Cedar 92 25 11 25 20 Cerro Gordo 88 21 18 30 6 Cherokee 57 28 30 19 5 Chickasaw 100 6 23 33 17 Clarke 100 23 12 25 6 Clay 92 21 26 24 10 Clayton 79 19 16 37 3 Clinton 100 25 24 28 10 Crawford 88 26 36 15 6 Dallas 100 15 19 34 20 Davis 100 11 29 30 15 Decatur 100 24 5 25 24 Delaware 100 4 21 26 21 Des Moines 94 22 20 36 15 Dickinson 100 18 24 30 9 Dubuque 74 23 22 28 18 Emmet 91 23 13 27 11 Fayette 100 14 21 36 13 Floyd 88 15 20 24 16 Franklin 92 30 18 27 8 Fremont 100 24 24 28 2 Greene 100 26 15 31 4 Grundy 100 25 20 27 6 Guthrie 88 9 11 24 21 Hamilton 100 18 20 30 19 Hancock 90 17 16 33 8 Hardin 88 15 21 28 18 Harrison 85 25 19 27 12 Henry 100 22 18 26 13 Howard 100 19 14 33 8 Humboldt 78 11 30 26 10 Ida 100 8 33 40 1 Iowa 100 25 19 25 25 Jackson 94 11 26 33 14 Jasper 85 21 19 33 14 Jefferson 75 51 4 10 29 Johnson 95 33 3 19 33 Jones 93 22 21 28 11 Keokuk 100 20 12 33 14 Kossuth 95 8 28 35 6 Lee 95 21 23 34 11 Linn 97 27 15 24 21 Louisa 100 23 20 16 19 Lucas 86 23 29 13 10 Lyon 75 16 12 14 23 Madison 100 14 19 32 19 Mahaska 100 27 12 25 16 Marion 94 19 13 38 11 Marshall 100 34 19 29 10 Mills 91 26 18 34 12 Mitchell 92 8 19 20 13 Monona 100 15 19 25 22 Monroe 86 20 20 29 12 Montgomery 100 20 18 36 11 Muscatine 91 33 16 27 16 O’Brien 100 16 21 20 13 Osceola 100 11 16 33 20 Page 100 27 14 30 8 Palo Alto 83 20 30 26 11 Plymouth 85 23 25 29 7 Pocahontas 100 13 21 31 8 Polk 89 27 13 27 22 Pottawattamie 88 26 13 25 17 Poweshiek 100 39 2 8 34 Ringgold 43 0 31 35 15 Sac 78 21 16 31 10 Scott 79 25 16 27 17 Shelby 100 16 15 32 15 Sioux 81 9 8 13 28 Story 77 36 3 14 25 Tama 80 30 22 27 12 Taylor 100 15 23 31 11 Union 88 30 13 28 15 Van Buren 75 32 32 31 5 Wapello 86 29 23 31 15 Warren 84 16 12 37 20 Washington 80 27 12 20 22 Wayne 100 19 12 19 19 Webster 93 20 23 40 9 Winnebago 80 10 7 32 21 Winneshiek 91 23 2 29 18 Woodbury 75 31 24 22 15 Worth 86 16 14 20 14 Wright 90 22 16 35 4 Show more rows Source: Iowa Democratic Party

Sanders also is winning (going by the post-realignment vote share measure) in three of Iowa’s four congressional districts — important because delegates are awarded at the district as well as at the state level. The only exception is the 3rd District, where Buttigieg is 4 points ahead — likely as a result of his strength in upper-middle-class Des Moines suburbs such as those in Dallas County.

The latest district-level results in Iowa Final alignment vote shares, with 86 percent of precincts reporting Congressional district Precincts reporting Sanders Biden Buttigieg Warren 1st 90% 26% 16% 25% 19% 2nd 87 29 11 24 24 3rd 86 24 14 28 21 4th 87 25 15 24 16 Source: Iowa Democratic Party

Unfortunately, we still have no clear picture of when we’ll know the results in 100 percent of Iowa precincts. At the current rate, however, it may only take a couple more updates, so perhaps we will have the complete picture by this time tomorrow.