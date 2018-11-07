Politics Podcast: What To Make Of Election Night

In this late-night installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the initial results from the 2018 midterms. Democrats took the House without too much of a sweat and Republicans strengthened their majority in the Senate. With good news for both parties, there wasn’t one simple takeaway from the night.

