Politics Podcast: We Evaluated All Of Our Forecast Models. They’re Reliable.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast series “Model Talk” is back for a special installment! In this episode, Galen and Nate discuss the results of our “How Good Are FiveThirtyEight Forecasts?” project, in which we assess the accuracy of a decade’s worth of FiveThirtyEight forecasts in politics and sports. Fortunately, it turns out they’re well calibrated.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recording a live podcast in Houston, Texas on May 8. Find more information and tickets here.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.