Politics Podcast: The Scandal Meter

How big of a scandal is President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey? The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew, senior writer Perry Bacon Jr and Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston who studies political scandals, try to figure that out. The team also discusses how the recent resignation of Census Bureau Director John Thompson could affect preparations for the 2020 census.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.