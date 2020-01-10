Politics Podcast: The Primary Forecast Is Live, And ‘Model Talk’ Returns

Our 2020 Democratic primary forecast is live! In a new installment of “Model Talk,” FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast’s check-in with our forecast, Nate Silver discusses the state of the race according to the forecast and what went into creating it.

