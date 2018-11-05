Politics Podcast: The Midterms Are Here

It’s the day before Election Day and the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew is checking the forecasts and other indicators one last time. The crew also asks whether President Trump’s appeals on immigration in the final weeks of the campaign are helping Republicans. And they share what trends they are most interested in watching as the results roll in on Tuesday.

