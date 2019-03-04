Politics Podcast: Should We Cancel The Electoral College?

Colorado is set to become the latest state to sign on to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact — an attempt to sideline the Electoral College and award the presidency to the winner of the popular vote. In this episode, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team debates the merits of the Electoral College. The crew also discusses the latest candidates to enter the Democratic primary race — Jay Insee and John Hickenlooper — and considers how much party endorsements matter in the Trump era.

