Politics Podcast: Should Democrats Play Dirty?

Last week New Jersey Democrats backed off from a plan that would essentially gerrymander their state in Democrats’ favor, while Wisconsin Republicans went ahead with a plan to strip the incoming Democratic governor of some of his powers. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses why Democrats appear less inclined to play power politics and whether that will change.

They also debate the significance of a possible government shutdown over funding for a border wall with Mexico and play a round of “Guess What Americans Think,” using the 2018 midterm exit polls.

