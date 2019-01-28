Politics Podcast: Lessons From The Government Shutdown (And More 2020 Announcements)

President Trump reversed course on the government shutdown, signing a bill on Friday that reopened the government for three weeks without any guarantees of funding for a wall along the southern border. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses why he decided to back down and debates what kind of agreement lawmakers and Trump could come to on border security. And in the latest installment of “The Theory of the Case,” the crew considers the presidential bids of Tulsi Gabbard, a U.S. representative from Hawaii, and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.