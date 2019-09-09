Politics Podcast: How To Win This Week’s Debate

This Thursday, 10 Democrats vying for the presidential nomination will share a stage for the first time. We’ve discussed what strategies for the top three candidates — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — might adopt, but the debate is also an opportunity for the lower-tier candidates to gain traction. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew devotes the entire episode to discussing what each candidate’s debate strategy might — or should — be.

