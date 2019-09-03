Politics Podcast: What A 10-Person Democratic Debate Means

Last Thursday, ABC News finalized the lineup for the third Democratic primary debates — only 10 candidates will participate, and they will all take the stage on the same night. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether the field has been winnowed to 10 and looks at the potential dynamic of the third Democratic primary debate now that there’s only one night of action.

Plus, in a round of “Good Use of Polling or Bad Use of Polling?” the team discusses a Monmouth University poll released last week that suggests there is essentially a three-way tie between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The pollster who conducted the survey described it as an “outlier.” Does that matter?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.