Politics Podcast: How The Fifth Democratic Debate Could Affect The Race

After a day of headline-making testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, the contenders for the Democratic nomination squared off in their fifth debate. The candidates largely eschewed talk of impeachment and mostly avoided the kind of conflict that characterized previous debates. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the current contours of the race and what impact the debate will have.

