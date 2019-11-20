Politics Podcast: Sondland Ties Trump And Top Administration Officials To Quid Pro Quo

On the fourth day of public impeachment hearings, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland took questions from the ranking members of the intelligence committee and their lawyers. Sondland testified that there was a quid pro quo arrangement Trump was pushing for.

Trump wanted investigations into his political rivals in exchange for a White House visit by the Ukranian president. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is reacting to the impeachment hearings as they happen, and in this installment, the crew discusses Sondland’s testimony and the arguments both Democrats and Republicans pursued.

