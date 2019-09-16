Politics Podcast: How Both Parties’ 2020 Primaries Are Going

The third Democratic primary debate is over, and the final result from our poll with Ipsos are in. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down what we know about the winners and losers of last week’s debate and talks about how the race has changed — or hasn’t — as a result.

The team also discusses another primary race — the Republican primary. President Trump now has three challengers: Former congressman and South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. Considering the president’s high approval rating among Republicans, the crew debates whether any of the challengers will affect Trump’s chances.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.