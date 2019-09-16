Menu
Politics Podcast: How Both Parties' 2020 Primaries Are Going

Politics Podcast: How Both Parties’ 2020 Primaries Are Going

Yes, there is a Republican primary race.

The third Democratic primary debate is over, and the final result from our poll with Ipsos are in. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down what we know about the winners and losers of last week’s debate and talks about how the race has changed — or hasn’t — as a result.

The team also discusses another primary race — the Republican primary. President Trump now has three challengers: Former congressman and South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. Considering the president’s high approval rating among Republicans, the crew debates whether any of the challengers will affect Trump’s chances.

