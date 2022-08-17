Politics Podcast: Early Returns In The Alaska Primary Were Bad For Trump

Tuesday night was a test for some big names in the Republican Party in Wyoming and Alaska. Most notably, in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary to Harriet Hageman by even more than expected. Of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after January 6th, only two will advance to the general election after the rest have either retired or lost their primaries.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what Cheney might do next with her message and what an independent bid for president might entail. They also look at the early vote tallies in Alaska to get a sense of whether Sen. Lisa Murkowski is likely to win her general election this fall and whether former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin could make it to Congress as well.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays.