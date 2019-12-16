Politics Podcast: Do Voters’ Second Choices Matter In The Democratic Primary?

As candidates in the Democratic primary drop out or fail to earn in caucuses, voters’ second choices will come into play and potentially shape the dynamics of the race. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how voters are settling on their second choices and what impact they could have. The team also previews what is to come in this week’s likely impeachment vote in the House.

