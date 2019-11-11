Politics Podcast: Could Trump Lose The Popular Vote And Win, Again?

The New York Times, in collaboration with Siena College, recently released a round of battleground state polling that shows a much closer 2020 general election contest in swing states than you might expect if you just looked at national polling. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we have not one but two Nates — Nate Silver and Nate Cohn, of the New York Times — to discuss who might have an advantage in the Electoral College in 2020.

The crew also discusses the state of the Democratic primary, including former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg filing paperwork to join the Alabama primary.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the "play" button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform.

