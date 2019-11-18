Politics Podcast: About Buttigieg … And That Iowa Poll

The latest Des Moines Register poll was released this weekend, and it shows South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in Iowa. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew digs into this poll and discusses what it means for the state of the Democratic primary in Iowa and nationally.

Also, with a big week of impeachment hearings ahead, the team checks in on the latest impeachment polling.

Finally, the crew picks up a discussion from last week’s podcast and looks into why someone’s level of education is important in determining how they will vote.

