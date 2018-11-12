Politics Podcast: A Post-Midterms 2020 Draft … Live!

Live from the 92nd Street Y in New York, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team ranks the politicians that seem most likely to win the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in the wake of the 2018 midterm elections. The crew also reacts to the latest tallies from races where ballots are still being counted.

