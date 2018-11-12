Menu
Politics Podcast: A Post-Midterms 2020 Draft … Live!

, at

Politics Podcast: A Post-Midterms 2020 Draft … Live!

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

 

Live from the 92nd Street Y in New York, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team ranks the politicians that seem most likely to win the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in the wake of the 2018 midterm elections. The crew also reacts to the latest tallies from races where ballots are still being counted.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitteror in the comments.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Jody Avirgan hosts and produces podcasts for FiveThirtyEight.

Filed under

FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (550 posts) 2018 Election (319) Politics Podcast (264) The Midterms (19) 2020 Democratic Primary (18) The Midwest (6)

Comments