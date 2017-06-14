Only A Superteam Could Stop LeBron

On the latest episode (June 13, 2017) of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast, we first talk about the right way for teams to approach the MLB draft. Then FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner stops by to talk about the Golden State Warriors’ 129-120 Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Are these Warriors the greatest team of all time, and what makes them so good? We deliberate. Plus, a significant digit on Rafael Nadal.
Here are links to stories we discussed this week:
- FiveThirtyEight’s Neil Paine argues that Moneyball’s draft advice has outlived its usefulness.
- Neil also writes that although the Warriors are still in the GOAT debate, they blew their chance to end it.
- Check out Kyle Wagner’s piece on how the Warriors duped the NBA.
- Kyle and Chris Herring write that the Warriors belong to Kevin Durant now.
- Sports Illustrated’s Deantae Prince does a category-by-category examination of the Warriors vs. the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.
- Significant Digit: 10, the number of French Open titles Rafael Nadal has won. Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka to win his first Grand Slam in three years.