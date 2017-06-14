Menu
Only A Superteam Could Stop LeBron

Jun. 14, 2017 at 10:09 AM

Hot Takedown recaps this year’s NBA championship, plus looks at the MLB draft and Rafael Nadal.

On the latest episode (June 13, 2017) of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast, we first talk about the right way for teams to approach the MLB draft. Then FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner stops by to talk about the Golden State Warriors’ 129-120 Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Are these Warriors the greatest team of all time, and what makes them so good? We deliberate. Plus, a significant digit on Rafael Nadal.

Here are links to stories we discussed this week:

 

