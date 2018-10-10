NFL Parity Is Creating Excitement — And, Um, Ties

When Dak Prescott’s improbable pocket escape and 44-yard heave set up a field goal to tie Sunday night’s Cowboys-Texans game late in regulation, viewers were left with a familiar feeling: This game, like so many others this season, seemed destined for overtime. (Indeed, it did require OT — the Texans kicked a field goal in the extra frame to win 19-16.) It was the eighth overtime game of the 2018 season already — the most in the first five weeks of any NFL season since 2002, which also saw eight OT games. Along the way we’ve also gotten two ties, ensuring only the league’s fourth multi-tie campaign since it first introduced regular-season OT in 1974, and we narrowly missed three others thanks to game-ending scores in the waning seconds of the extra period. While the NFL still faces plenty of big-picture problems — and some fans are even lamenting the renewed prevalence of those dreaded ties — this wave of close finishes has mainly made last year’s complaints about boring football seem like a distant memory.

The spike in overtime contests is just one element of this year’s extra drama. According to ESPN’s Stats & Information Group, 52 of the league’s 78 games this season have seen the trailing team sit within one score of the leader with five minutes left in the game — the second-most in any season through five weeks since 2001. Furthermore, 47 games this season have been within a score with two minutes left to play in regulation. It’s a perfect recipe for wild endings like Sunday’s Panthers-Giants duel — which saw two lead changes in the final 68 seconds of play — or last week’s Raiders-Browns thriller, with its four separate game-tying or go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter and OT alone.

Speaking of overtime: It took a season to produce an effect, but in combination with so many close games, the league’s recent tweaks to the OT format have finally started to generate more of those aforementioned ties. Back in May 2017, my colleague Ty Schalter predicted that the NFL’s switch from 15- to 10-minute overtime periods (on top of its earlier decision to modify the sudden-death rule, giving the coin-flip loser a chance to answer if the winner kicked a FG on its opening drive) would dramatically hike the rate of tied games once OT was reached. Although we went an entire season without a tie in 2017 — only 14 games went into overtime at all, below the seasonal average of 16 since 2001 — this year has made up for lost time, with a quarter of OT games ending in a stalemate. And you thought draws were too common in the “other” version of football…

Anyway, all of this mainly speaks to the rise in parity across the league as a whole this year. Through five weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs rank No. 1 in FiveThirtyEight’s Elo ratings (our pet way of gauging how well a team is playing at any given moment in time), though their 1657 Elo isn’t especially high for an NFL leader at this stage of the season. At the other end of the rankings, the No. 32 Cleveland Browns (1344 Elo) are a lot better than the typical last-place team. You might say the Browns deserve better than 32nd place (I happen to agree), but choose an alternative — the Bills? Cardinals? Giants?? — and each has at least shown some signs of basic competency at various times this season. All of which is to say: The gap between the best and worst teams is not as wide as we’ve gotten used to it being.

And that shows up in the overall distribution of team performances this season. Since 1970, the standard deviation of teams’ Elo ratings through a season’s first five weeks has never been lower than it is right now:

Unlike college football, which is currently as imbalanced as ever, the pros have generally tended toward more competitive balance since the 1970s. That trend, though, largely leveled off once free agency and the introduction of a salary cap equalized each team’s spending, creating a parity machine that apparently only the New England Patriots — and conversely, until this year at least, the Browns — could resist. But even against that backdrop, this year’s Super Bowl race looks particularly wide open, with K.C. sitting nervously as tentative favorites.

In that department, we might gain some additional insight after Sunday night’s Patriots-Chiefs matchup, which rates as the best of the week in terms of matchup quality (as determined by the harmonic mean of the two teams’ Elo ratings in each game):

The best matchups of Week 6 Week 6 games with the highest average Elo rating using the harmonic mean plus the total potential swing for the two teams’ playoff chances, according to FiveThirtyEight’s NFL predictions Playoff % Playoff % Team A Current Avg. Chg* Team B Current Avg. Chg* Total Change Game Quality KC 97.2% +/-1.9 NE 70.0% +/-11.7 13.6 1637 CIN 68.4 15.3 PIT 42.5 16.4 31.6 1554 BAL 51.5 16.1 TEN 56.9 14.0 30.1 1539 DAL 30.7 10.5 JAX 59.8 11.8 22.3 1530 CAR 59.7 13.2 WSH 29.8 12.1 25.3 1521 DEN 7.2 4.5 LAR 93.4 3.8 8.3 1513 ATL 22.7 9.8 TB 29.0 12.5 22.3 1509 ARI 3.6 2.9 MIN 51.0 10.3 13.2 1495 CHI 54.9 12.2 MIA 35.9 11.8 24.0 1490 NYG 4.6 4.1 PHI 61.4 11.4 15.5 1488 OAK 2.3 1.7 SEA 33.4 9.5 11.2 1468 GB 22.0 8.3 SF 6.5 4.5 12.8 1445 BUF 22.9 9.5 HOU 11.9 6.7 16.2 1439 CLE 3.2 2.7 LAC 51.7 12.3 15.0 1438 IND 5.5 3.4 NYJ 13.1 5.4 8.8 1419 Game quality is the harmonic mean of the Elo ratings for the two teams in a given matchup. *Average change is weighted by the likelihood of a win or loss. (Ties are excluded.) Source: ESPN.com

Of course, the Chiefs have tempted us to overreact after beating the Patriots before, so maybe we won’t actually learn as much as we might hope on Sunday. But Week 6 also offers a number of matchups that could move the playoff-odds needle by at least 20 combined percentage points — including Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh, Baltimore vs. Tennessee and Carolina vs. Washington.

Out of all these tightly contested games, surely some will flirt with overtime (or maybe even a tie!) again. But more than just giving us yet another chance to jokingly compare stalemates on the gridiron with those on the soccer pitch, it’s a real sign of how evenly balanced the league has become so far this season.

Elo’s dumbest (and smartest) picks of Week 5 Average difference between points won by readers and by Elo in Week 5 matchups in FiveThirtyEight’s NFL prediction game OUR PREDICTION (ELO) READERS’ PREDICTION PICK WIN PROB. PICK WIN PROB. Result READERS’ NET PTS SEA 50% LAR 70% LAR 33, SEA 31 +13.5 – PHI 70 PHI 58 MIN 23, PHI 21 +12.8 – BAL 76 BAL 66 CLE 12, BAL 9 +11.3 – DAL 61 HOU 50 HOU 19, DAL 16 +9.6 – SF 66 SF 59 ARI 28, SF 18 +7.2 – CIN 63 CIN 64 CIN 27, MIA 17 -1.2 – NE 83 NE 83 NE 38, IND 24 -2.0 – NO 73 NO 71 NO 43, WSH 19 -3.1 – CAR 80 CAR 76 CAR 33, NYG 31 -3.4 – LAC 73 LAC 69 LAC 26, OAK 10 -3.9 – KC 68 KC 61 KC 30, JAX 14 -7.7 – PIT 57 PIT 51 PIT 41, ATL 17 -7.9 – NYJ 56 DEN 56 NYJ 34, DEN 16 -14.3 – DET 60 GB 56 DET 31, GB 23 -17.4 – BUF 52 TEN 62 BUF 13, TEN 12 -17.8 – Home teams are in bold. The scoring system is nonlinear, so readers’ average points don’t necessarily match the number of points that would be given to the average reader prediction.

