Lopsided Is MLB’s New Normal

Before the MLB playoffs get going, Hot Takedown reflects on the 2019 regular season. We discuss if a season that felt like a highlight reel was actually good for baseball, whether the wild-card games should exist and who we think will win it all.
The first month of college football is behind us, and after a close call this weekend, Clemson — our playoff model’s favorite — dropped in the AP poll. The crew debates the value of college football polls and what we’re watching for during the rest of the season.
The 2019-20 NHL season starts on Wednesday, and the defending champs, the St. Louis Blues, are far from the favorites to repeat. Our Rabbit Hole brings historical context to this disrespect in a retrospective on NHL betting markets.
What we’re looking at this week:
- ESPN’s analysis of the most pivotal games during the MLB regular season.
- We’re keeping one eye locked on our college football prediction model.
- Excited for a new NHL season? Check out our piece about the St. Louis Blues.