Lopsided Is MLB’s New Normal Hot Takedown reflects on a season of extremes in MLB and an eventful first month of college football, and our Rabbit Hole defends the disrespected St. Louis Blues.

Before the MLB playoffs get going, Hot Takedown reflects on the 2019 regular season. We discuss if a season that felt like a highlight reel was actually good for baseball, whether the wild-card games should exist and who we think will win it all.

The first month of college football is behind us, and after a close call this weekend, Clemson — our playoff model’s favorite — dropped in the AP poll. The crew debates the value of college football polls and what we’re watching for during the rest of the season.

The 2019-20 NHL season starts on Wednesday, and the defending champs, the St. Louis Blues, are far from the favorites to repeat. Our Rabbit Hole brings historical context to this disrespect in a retrospective on NHL betting markets.

What we’re looking at this week: