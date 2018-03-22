Jim Boeheim Is The New King Of March Madness

Who’s the best at coaching in the NCAA men’s tournament? When we’ve looked at the question in the past, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo always stood out from the pack. Even if you include recent seasons — which have tarnished Izzo’s reputation a little with early losses to Syracuse, Kansas and Middle Tennessee — the Spartans’ coach still gets longer tournament runs out of his teams than we’d expect based on their talent.
But that’s just one way to define the tournament’s top coaching performances. Another approach is to simply look at how often you won the games at hand, regardless of the big-picture focus on how deep you made it each year. And by that standard, the NCAA tourney’s most impressive modern coach might be the guy who outdueled Izzo last Sunday — Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.
Boeheim is best known for his iconic zone defense and irascible demeanor (particularly with the media), plus the national championship he won with Carmelo Anthony in 2003 — the only title in his 40-plus-year head coaching career. But the numbers say that Boeheim should have more of an Izzo-like reputation for coaxing impressive performances out of the teams he’s had to work with.
In short, he’s won a lot more games than the odds say he should have. To measure just how many of those each coach has racked up going back to 1985 (the start of the 64-team tournament era), we used our Elo ratings to generate pregame win probabilities for each tournament game.1 The coaches with the biggest differentials between their actual and expected tournament wins are the ones who have the strongest March Madness resumes — and sure enough, Boeheim shows up at No. 1:
Boeheim wins the games he shouldn’t
Wins above expected in the NCAA tournament (based on pregame Elo probabilities) for NCAA men’s basketball coaches, 1985-2018
|▲▼
|Coach▲▼
|Avg. Seed▲▼
|Current Team▲▼
|W▲▼
|L▲▼
|Exp. Wins▲▼
|Wins Over Expected▲▼
|1
|Jim Boeheim
|4.3
|Syracuse
|54
|25
|44.3
|+9.7
|2
|Tom Izzo
|4.9
|Michigan St.
|48
|20
|38.8
|+9.2
|3
|Roy Williams
|2.7
|North Carolina
|77
|25
|68.1
|+8.9
|4
|John Calipari
|3.0
|Kentucky
|53
|17
|46.1
|+6.9
|5
|Jim Calhoun
|4.5
|—
|48
|17
|41.3
|+6.7
|6
|Rollie Massimino
|9.0
|—
|11
|4
|4.7
|+6.3
|7
|Mike Krzyzewski
|2.2
|Duke
|93
|27
|87.2
|+5.8
|8
|Rick Pitino
|3.6
|—
|54
|18
|48.5
|+5.5
|9
|John Beilein
|7.4
|Michigan
|20
|11
|15.0
|+5.0
|10
|Rick Majerus
|6.2
|—
|19
|12
|14.0
|+5.0
|11
|Billy Donovan
|4.1
|—
|35
|12
|30.6
|+4.4
|12
|Brad Stevens
|7.0
|—
|12
|5
|7.6
|+4.4
|13
|Denny Crum
|5.6
|—
|21
|11
|16.7
|+4.3
|14
|Thomas Penders
|9.6
|—
|12
|11
|8.2
|+3.8
|15
|Frank Martin
|6.6
|South Carolina
|10
|5
|6.2
|+3.8
|16
|Kevin Ollie
|8.0
|Connecticut
|7
|1
|3.2
|+3.8
|17
|John Chaney
|7.2
|—
|22
|16
|18.3
|+3.7
|18
|Nolan Richardson
|5.5
|—
|26
|13
|22.3
|+3.7
|19
|Larry Brown
|4.2
|—
|13
|4
|9.7
|+3.3
|20
|Gary Williams
|5.4
|—
|28
|15
|24.8
|+3.2
|21
|Dale Brown
|8.1
|—
|9
|9
|5.8
|+3.2
|22
|Bill Frieder
|4.4
|—
|14
|6
|11.2
|+2.8
|23
|P.J. Carlesimo
|5.0
|—
|12
|6
|9.3
|+2.7
|24
|Steve Lavin
|5.8
|—
|11
|8
|8.4
|+2.6
|25
|Sonny Smith
|9.4
|—
|7
|5
|4.4
|+2.6
|26
|Pete Gillen
|10.4
|—
|8
|9
|5.5
|+2.5
|27
|Jerry Tarkanian
|4.1
|—
|22
|8
|19.6
|+2.4
|28
|Chris Mack
|6.0
|Xavier
|11
|7
|8.6
|+2.4
|29
|Bo Ryan
|5.2
|—
|27
|15
|24.6
|+2.4
|30
|Todd Lickliter
|8.5
|—
|4
|2
|1.7
|+2.3
|31
|Sean Miller
|5.1
|Arizona
|19
|11
|16.7
|+2.3
|32
|Tubby Smith
|5.8
|Memphis
|30
|17
|27.8
|+2.2
|33
|Mike Davis
|9.9
|Texas Southern
|7
|7
|4.8
|+2.2
|34
|Jim Larranaga
|8.7
|Miami (FL)
|9
|9
|6.8
|+2.2
|35
|Jim O’Brien
|5.9
|—
|11
|7
|8.9
|+2.1
|36
|Clem Haskins
|6.7
|—
|11
|7
|9.0
|+2.0
|37
|Quin Snyder
|9.0
|—
|5
|4
|3.0
|+2.0
|38
|Andy Enfield
|11.3
|Southern California
|3
|3
|1.0
|+2.0
|39
|Mike Anderson
|8.1
|Arkansas
|9
|9
|7.0
|+2.0
|40
|Tommy Amaker
|12.2
|Harvard
|4
|5
|2.0
|+2.0
|41
|John Groce
|11.3
|Akron
|4
|3
|2.1
|+1.9
|42
|Lou Campanelli
|7.5
|—
|3
|2
|1.1
|+1.9
|43
|Dean Smith
|2.6
|—
|37
|12
|35.1
|+1.9
|44
|Richard Williams
|5.0
|—
|6
|3
|4.1
|+1.9
|45
|Paul Westhead
|11.0
|—
|4
|3
|2.2
|+1.8
|46
|Tom Davis
|5.6
|—
|13
|9
|11.2
|+1.8
|47
|Billy Kennedy
|9.5
|Texas A&M
|5
|3
|3.2
|+1.8
|48
|Ben Howland
|5.5
|Mississippi St.
|19
|10
|17.3
|+1.7
|49
|Bill Guthridge
|4.0
|—
|8
|3
|6.3
|+1.7
|50
|Dick Tarrant
|13.3
|—
|3
|4
|1.4
|+1.6
|51
|Cliff Ellis
|8.5
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|6.4
|+1.6
|52
|Mark Few
|6.3
|Gonzaga
|28
|18
|26.5
|+1.5
|53
|Larry Finch
|6.8
|—
|6
|6
|4.5
|+1.5
|54
|Lou Carnesecca
|5.1
|—
|10
|7
|8.5
|+1.5
|55
|Ron Abegglen
|14.0
|—
|2
|2
|0.5
|+1.5
|56
|Jim Les
|14.5
|California-Davis
|2
|2
|0.6
|+1.4
|57
|Jim Brandenburg
|12.0
|—
|2
|1
|0.6
|+1.4
|58
|Jim Valvano
|5.6
|—
|8
|5
|6.6
|+1.4
|59
|Jim Rosborough
|2.0
|—
|5
|1
|3.6
|+1.4
|60
|Eddie Sutton
|5.1
|—
|28
|17
|26.6
|+1.4
|61
|Paul Hewitt
|8.2
|—
|7
|6
|5.7
|+1.3
|62
|Pat Flannery
|11.5
|—
|2
|2
|0.7
|+1.3
|63
|John Giannini
|13.0
|La Salle
|2
|1
|0.7
|+1.3
|64
|Ben Braun
|8.8
|—
|7
|8
|5.8
|+1.2
|65
|Archie Miller
|9.0
|Indiana
|4
|4
|2.8
|+1.2
|66
|Johnny Dawkins
|10.0
|Central Florida
|2
|1
|0.8
|+1.2
|67
|Mark Gottfried
|8.9
|—
|9
|11
|7.8
|+1.2
|68
|Porter Moser
|11.0
|Loyola (IL)
|2
|0
|0.8
|+1.2
|69
|Trent Johnson
|8.0
|—
|5
|5
|3.8
|+1.2
|70
|Jim Harrick
|6.8
|—
|17
|13
|15.8
|+1.2
|71
|Wimp Sanderson
|5.1
|—
|11
|7
|9.8
|+1.2
|72
|Chris Beard
|7.5
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|1.9
|+1.1
|73
|Dick Davey
|12.3
|—
|2
|3
|0.9
|+1.1
|74
|Steve Donahue
|14.0
|Pennsylvania
|2
|4
|0.9
|+1.1
|75
|Russ Pennell
|12.0
|Central Arkansas
|2
|1
|0.9
|+1.1
|76
|Tim Floyd
|7.6
|Texas-El Paso
|7
|8
|5.9
|+1.1
|77
|Eric Musselman
|9.5
|Nevada
|2
|1
|0.9
|+1.1
|78
|Mack McCarthy
|14.0
|—
|2
|5
|0.9
|+1.1
|79
|Kevin Mackey
|14.0
|—
|2
|1
|0.9
|+1.1
|80
|Dick Hunsaker
|13.5
|—
|2
|2
|0.9
|+1.1
|81
|Dick Bennett
|9.7
|—
|5
|6
|3.9
|+1.1
|82
|Gregg Marshall
|10.2
|Wichita St.
|10
|13
|9.0
|+1.0
|83
|Henry Bibby
|7.0
|—
|3
|3
|2.0
|+1.0
|84
|Fran McCaffery
|11.6
|Iowa
|4
|7
|3.0
|+1.0
|85
|Greg Gard
|8.0
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|1.0
|+1.0
|86
|Larry Krystkowiak
|9.0
|Utah
|4
|4
|3.0
|+1.0
|87
|Bob Donewald
|10.0
|—
|2
|2
|1.0
|+1.0
|88
|Shaka Smart
|8.0
|Texas
|6
|7
|5.0
|+1.0
|89
|Anthony Evans
|15.0
|Florida International
|1
|1
|0.1
|+0.9
|90
|Don Haskins
|9.1
|—
|5
|7
|4.1
|+0.9
|91
|Homer Drew
|14.0
|—
|2
|7
|1.1
|+0.9
|92
|Chris Holtmann
|6.0
|Ohio St.
|5
|4
|4.1
|+0.9
|93
|Joe B. Hall
|12.0
|—
|2
|1
|1.1
|+0.9
|94
|Darrin Horn
|12.0
|—
|2
|1
|1.1
|+0.9
|95
|Perry Clark
|8.8
|—
|3
|4
|2.1
|+0.9
|96
|Lefty Driesell
|8.8
|—
|4
|4
|3.2
|+0.8
|97
|Ryan Odom
|16.0
|Maryland-Baltimore County
|1
|1
|0.2
|+0.8
|98
|Jay Wright
|5.6
|Villanova
|23
|13
|22.2
|+0.8
|99
|Lake Kelly
|14.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.2
|+0.8
|100
|Steve Fisher
|6.5
|—
|20
|14
|19.2
|+0.8
|101
|Bob Hoffman
|14.0
|Mercer
|1
|1
|0.2
|+0.8
|102
|Eldon Miller
|9.0
|—
|2
|2
|1.2
|+0.8
|103
|David Hobbs
|7.0
|—
|2
|2
|1.2
|+0.8
|104
|Jim O’Brien
|12.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.3
|+0.7
|105
|Matt Painter
|6.0
|Purdue
|12
|10
|11.3
|+0.7
|106
|Dan D’Antoni
|13.0
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0.3
|+0.7
|107
|Buzz Williams
|6.6
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|7.3
|+0.7
|108
|Dana Altman
|8.1
|Oregon
|13
|13
|12.3
|+0.7
|109
|Dan Hurley
|9.0
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|1.3
|+0.7
|110
|Mark Turgeon
|6.5
|Maryland
|8
|8
|7.3
|+0.7
|111
|Tom Brennan
|14.7
|—
|1
|3
|0.3
|+0.7
|112
|Steve Merfeld
|15.0
|—
|1
|2
|0.3
|+0.7
|113
|Thad Matta
|4.7
|—
|24
|13
|23.3
|+0.7
|114
|John Phillips
|12.5
|—
|2
|2
|1.3
|+0.7
|115
|Fang Mitchell
|15.0
|—
|1
|3
|0.3
|+0.7
|116
|Gene Sullivan
|4.0
|—
|2
|1
|1.3
|+0.7
|117
|Jerod Haase
|14.0
|Stanford
|1
|1
|0.3
|+0.7
|118
|Bill Grier
|13.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.3
|+0.7
|119
|Ray Giacoletti
|10.5
|—
|2
|2
|1.3
|+0.7
|120
|Bob Bender
|10.7
|—
|2
|3
|1.3
|+0.7
|121
|Perry Watson
|11.0
|—
|2
|2
|1.4
|+0.6
|122
|Craig Esherick
|10.0
|—
|2
|1
|1.4
|+0.6
|123
|Tom Crean
|5.4
|—
|11
|9
|10.4
|+0.6
|124
|Steve McClain
|11.0
|Illinois-Chicago
|1
|1
|0.4
|+0.6
|125
|Mike McConathy
|14.7
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|0.4
|+0.6
|126
|Donnie Tyndall
|14.5
|—
|1
|2
|0.4
|+0.6
|127
|Jeff Capel
|7.0
|—
|4
|3
|3.4
|+0.6
|128
|Michael White
|5.0
|Florida
|4
|2
|3.4
|+0.6
|129
|Dan Monson
|10.0
|Long Beach St.
|3
|3
|2.4
|+0.6
|130
|Ben Jobe
|14.5
|—
|1
|4
|0.5
|+0.5
|131
|Bruce Pearl
|6.8
|Auburn
|11
|9
|10.5
|+0.5
|132
|Stu Jackson
|9.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.5
|+0.5
|133
|Mike Newell
|14.3
|—
|1
|3
|0.5
|+0.5
|134
|Eran Ganot
|13.0
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|0.5
|+0.5
|135
|Rob Jeter
|13.0
|—
|1
|2
|0.5
|+0.5
|136
|Melvin Watkins
|7.5
|—
|2
|2
|1.5
|+0.5
|137
|Lon Kruger
|6.6
|Oklahoma
|20
|18
|19.5
|+0.5
|138
|Avery Johnson
|9.0
|Alabama
|1
|1
|0.5
|+0.5
|139
|Brett Reed
|15.5
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|0.5
|+0.5
|140
|Kevin O’Neill
|9.3
|—
|2
|3
|1.5
|+0.5
|141
|Norm Sloan
|6.3
|—
|3
|3
|2.5
|+0.5
|142
|Steve Alford
|6.1
|UCLA
|11
|10
|10.5
|+0.5
|143
|Kermit Davis
|13.3
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|1.5
|+0.5
|144
|Ken McDonald
|14.0
|—
|1
|2
|0.5
|+0.5
|145
|Wayne Morgan
|9.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.5
|+0.5
|146
|Nate Oats
|13.5
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|0.5
|+0.5
|147
|Chris Collins
|8.0
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|0.5
|+0.5
|148
|Ron Hunter
|15.0
|Georgia St.
|1
|3
|0.6
|+0.4
|149
|Jerry Wainwright
|13.0
|—
|1
|3
|0.6
|+0.4
|150
|Gary Waters
|12.3
|—
|2
|3
|1.6
|+0.4
|151
|Charlie Coles
|12.5
|—
|2
|4
|1.6
|+0.4
|152
|Jay Smith
|11.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.6
|+0.4
|153
|Bob Thomason
|12.2
|—
|2
|5
|1.6
|+0.4
|154
|Jeff Capel
|14.7
|—
|1
|3
|0.6
|+0.4
|155
|Steve Newton
|14.3
|—
|1
|3
|0.6
|+0.4
|156
|Jeff Jones
|8.9
|Old Dominion
|6
|7
|5.6
|+0.4
|157
|John Pelphrey
|11.5
|—
|1
|2
|0.6
|+0.4
|158
|Tom Young
|8.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.6
|+0.4
|159
|Tommy Joe Eagles
|11.5
|—
|1
|2
|0.6
|+0.4
|160
|Bruce Stewart
|13.3
|—
|1
|3
|0.7
|+0.3
|161
|Royce Waltman
|12.5
|—
|1
|2
|0.7
|+0.3
|162
|Ben Jacobson
|9.3
|Northern Iowa
|4
|4
|3.7
|+0.3
|163
|Bill C. Foster
|9.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.7
|+0.3
|164
|Murray Arnold
|10.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.7
|+0.3
|165
|Herb Sendek
|8.4
|Santa Clara
|7
|8
|6.7
|+0.3
|166
|Jerry Dunn
|6.0
|—
|2
|2
|1.7
|+0.3
|167
|Bobby Gonzalez
|13.0
|—
|1
|2
|0.7
|+0.3
|168
|Bruce Parkhill
|13.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.7
|+0.3
|169
|Joey Meyer
|8.0
|—
|6
|7
|5.7
|+0.3
|170
|Phil Martelli
|7.1
|Saint Joseph’s
|7
|7
|6.7
|+0.3
|171
|Jerry Pimm
|9.5
|—
|1
|2
|0.7
|+0.3
|172
|Dave Leitao
|5.5
|DePaul
|2
|2
|1.7
|+0.3
|173
|Matt Kilcullen
|8.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.8
|+0.2
|174
|C.M. Newton
|7.5
|—
|2
|2
|1.8
|+0.2
|175
|Ricardo Patton
|9.5
|—
|1
|2
|0.8
|+0.2
|176
|Ralph Willard
|12.7
|—
|2
|6
|1.8
|+0.2
|177
|James Dickey
|7.5
|—
|2
|2
|1.8
|+0.2
|178
|Jim Killingsworth
|4.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.8
|+0.2
|179
|Dave Bliss
|7.1
|—
|6
|9
|5.8
|+0.2
|180
|LaVall Jordan
|10.0
|Butler
|1
|1
|0.8
|+0.2
|181
|Tiny Grant
|10.0
|—
|1
|2
|0.8
|+0.2
|182
|Jan Van Breda Kolff
|10.5
|—
|1
|2
|0.8
|+0.2
|183
|Andy Russo
|8.5
|—
|2
|2
|1.8
|+0.2
|184
|Brad Underwood
|12.0
|Illinois
|2
|4
|1.9
|+0.1
|185
|Chris Lowery
|7.3
|—
|3
|3
|2.9
|+0.1
|186
|Bill Herrion
|12.7
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|0.9
|+0.1
|187
|Brian Gregory
|10.5
|South Florida
|1
|2
|0.9
|+0.1
|188
|Bill Self
|2.7
|Kansas
|45
|18
|44.9
|+0.1
|189
|Saul Phillips
|13.0
|Ohio
|1
|2
|0.9
|+0.1
|190
|Gale Catlett
|9.0
|—
|3
|5
|2.9
|+0.1
|191
|James Jones
|12.0
|Yale
|1
|1
|0.9
|+0.1
|192
|Steve Prohm
|5.0
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|3.9
|+0.1
|193
|Dick Versace
|7.0
|—
|1
|1
|0.9
|+0.1
|194
|Marty Fletcher
|12.0
|—
|1
|2
|0.9
|+0.1
|195
|Ladell Andersen
|7.0
|—
|1
|2
|0.9
|+0.1
|196
|Alan LeForce
|12.0
|—
|1
|2
|1.0
|+0.0
|197
|Bob Wade
|7.0
|—
|1
|1
|1.0
|+0.0
|198
|Lorenzo Romar
|6.4
|—
|8
|7
|8.0
|+0.0
|199
|Mike Jarvis
|9.7
|—
|7
|9
|7.0
|+0.0
|200
|Tony Barone
|12.5
|—
|1
|2
|1.0
|+0.0
|201
|Dana Kirk
|2.5
|—
|5
|2
|5.0
|+0.0
|202
|Fred Hoiberg
|6.0
|—
|4
|4
|4.0
|+0.0
|203
|Mickey Clayton
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|204
|Billy Lee
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|205
|Elwood Plummer
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|206
|James Green
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|207
|Roy Thomas
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|208
|Paul Cormier
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|209
|Mike Gillespie
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|210
|Butch Beard
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|211
|Eddie Payne
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|212
|Jamion Christian
|16.0
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|213
|Ron Bradley
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|214
|Brooks Thompson
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|215
|George Ivory
|16.0
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|216
|Mike Cingiser
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|217
|Tom Schneider
|16.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.0
|+0.0
|218
|Steve Welch
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|219
|Roman Banks
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|220
|Jeff Meyer
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|221
|Rob Lanier
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|222
|Greg Jackson
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|223
|Milan Brown
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|224
|Mike Miller
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|225
|Matt Furjanic
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|226
|Andy Stoglin
|16.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.0
|+0.0
|227
|Patrick Chambers
|16.0
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|228
|Scott Cross
|16.0
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|229
|Brad Greenberg
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|230
|Ralph Underhill
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|231
|Jim Phelan
|16.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.0
|+0.0
|232
|John Brady
|5.5
|—
|6
|4
|6.0
|+0.0
|233
|Mike Dement
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|234
|Joe Callero
|16.0
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|235
|Neil McCarthy
|8.8
|—
|3
|5
|3.0
|+0.0
|236
|Craig Littlepage
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|237
|Sidney Green
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|238
|Mike Jones
|16.0
|Radford
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|239
|Jim Boutin
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|240
|Kevin Broadus
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|241
|Nick McDevitt
|15.0
|North Carolina-Asheville
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|242
|Eddie Burke
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|243
|Dereck Whittenburg
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|244
|Tim Carter
|16.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.0
|+0.0
|245
|Rob Spivery
|16.0
|—
|0
|3
|0.0
|+0.0
|246
|Phil Hopkins
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|247
|Davey Whitney
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|248
|Bob Reinhart
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|249
|Randy Dunton
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|250
|Jack Bruen
|16.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.0
|+0.0
|251
|Andrew Toole
|16.0
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|252
|Don Holst
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|253
|Bobby Hussey
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|254
|Brian Jones
|15.0
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|255
|Russ Bergman
|15.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.0
|+0.0
|256
|Edward Joyner
|16.0
|Hampton
|0
|3
|0.0
|+0.0
|257
|Dedrique Taylor
|15.0
|Cal St. Fullerton
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|258
|Terry Truax
|16.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.0
|+0.0
|259
|Tom Conrad
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.0
|+0.0
|260
|Jimmy Patsos
|15.0
|Siena
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|261
|Kevin Bannon
|15.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|262
|John Brannen
|15.0
|Northern Kentucky
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|263
|B.J. Hill
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|264
|Randy Monroe
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|265
|Bill Evans
|14.0
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|266
|David Richman
|15.0
|North Dakota St.
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|267
|Matt Brady
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|268
|Stu Starner
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|269
|Bill Bibb
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|270
|Dave Calloway
|15.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.1
|-0.1
|271
|Phil Cunningham
|15.0
|Troy
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|272
|Bob Burton
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|273
|Rob Senderoff
|14.0
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|274
|Gary Garner
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|275
|Ken Burmeister
|14.0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|276
|Bill Coen
|14.0
|Northeastern
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|277
|Dino Gaudio
|6.5
|—
|1
|2
|1.1
|-0.1
|278
|Greg Graham
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|279
|Ray Harper
|15.5
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|280
|Dave Magarity
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|281
|John Shulman
|15.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|282
|Mike Brennan
|15.0
|American
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|283
|Casey Alexander
|15.0
|Lipscomb
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|284
|Carroll Williams
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|285
|Frankie Allen
|14.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|286
|Chris Mooney
|9.5
|Richmond
|2
|2
|2.1
|-0.1
|287
|Steve Pikiell
|13.0
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|288
|Jimmy Gales
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|289
|Charles Woollum
|15.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|290
|Travis DeCuire
|14.0
|Montana
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|291
|Lafayette Stribling
|15.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.1
|-0.1
|292
|Steve Masiello
|13.0
|Manhattan
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|293
|Jim Wooldridge
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|294
|Pete Carril
|12.2
|—
|1
|5
|1.1
|-0.1
|295
|Bob McKillop
|12.7
|Davidson
|3
|9
|3.1
|-0.1
|296
|Wayne Szoke
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|297
|Nick Macarchuk
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|298
|Jarrett Durham
|15.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.1
|-0.1
|299
|Ernie Nestor
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|300
|Rob Chavez
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|301
|Rickey Broussard
|14.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|302
|Buzz Peterson
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|303
|Frank Kerns
|15.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|304
|Matt McCall
|12.0
|Massachusetts
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|305
|Kirk Speraw
|15.3
|—
|0
|4
|0.1
|-0.1
|306
|Mike Adras
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|307
|Mitch Buonaguro
|14.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|308
|Dale Layer
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|309
|John Dunne
|14.0
|Saint Peter’s
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|310
|Wes Miller
|13.0
|North Carolina-Greensboro
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|311
|Will Wade
|10.0
|Louisiana St.
|1
|2
|1.1
|-0.1
|312
|Jim Ferry
|15.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|313
|Danny Kaspar
|14.0
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|314
|Sydney Johnson
|13.0
|Fairfield
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|315
|Paul Weir
|14.0
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|316
|Al Brown
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|317
|Glen Miller
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|318
|Monte Ross
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|319
|Leonard Hamilton
|6.4
|Florida St.
|9
|8
|9.1
|-0.1
|320
|Tim O’Shea
|13.0
|Bryant
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|321
|Cy Alexander
|15.5
|—
|0
|6
|0.1
|-0.1
|322
|Rick Samuels
|15.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|323
|Eddie Biedenbach
|16.0
|—
|0
|3
|0.1
|-0.1
|324
|Ray Haskins
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|325
|Ronnie Arrow
|12.3
|—
|1
|4
|1.1
|-0.1
|326
|Robert Hopkins
|16.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|327
|Tom Green
|15.8
|—
|0
|4
|0.1
|-0.1
|328
|Don Maestri
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|329
|Philip Mathews
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|330
|LeVelle Moton
|14.0
|North Carolina Central
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|331
|Jeff Neubauer
|15.5
|Fordham
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|332
|Jim Boyle
|6.0
|—
|1
|1
|1.1
|-0.1
|333
|Robert Lee
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|334
|Pat Kelsey
|13.0
|Winthrop
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|335
|Kevin Stallings
|6.3
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|6.1
|-0.1
|336
|Randy Rahe
|15.3
|Weber St.
|0
|3
|0.1
|-0.1
|337
|Dickey Nutt
|15.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|338
|Bobby Braswell
|14.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|339
|Kyle Keller
|14.0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|340
|Mike Rice
|15.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|341
|Linc Darner
|14.0
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|342
|Fran O’Hanlon
|15.3
|Lafayette
|0
|3
|0.1
|-0.1
|343
|Joe Mihalich
|15.0
|Hofstra
|0
|2
|0.1
|-0.1
|344
|Steve Forbes
|13.0
|East Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|0.1
|-0.1
|345
|Greg Lansing
|14.0
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|346
|Larry Reynolds
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|347
|Rod Barnes
|9.0
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|3
|4
|3.2
|-0.2
|348
|Charles Spoonhour
|10.9
|—
|3
|8
|3.2
|-0.2
|349
|Jimmy Tillette
|13.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.2
|-0.2
|350
|Shelby Metcalf
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|351
|Louis Orr
|9.0
|—
|1
|2
|1.2
|-0.2
|352
|Brian Hammel
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|353
|Joe Dooley
|15.0
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|2
|0.2
|-0.2
|354
|Randy Bennett
|9.2
|Saint Mary’s (CA)
|3
|6
|3.2
|-0.2
|355
|Bob Williams
|14.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.2
|-0.2
|356
|Scott Edgar
|14.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.2
|-0.2
|357
|Howie Dickenman
|15.0
|—
|0
|3
|0.2
|-0.2
|358
|Reggie Theus
|13.0
|Cal St. Northridge
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|359
|Lynn Archibald
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|360
|Russ Turner
|13.0
|California-Irvine
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|361
|Robert Moreland
|14.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.2
|-0.2
|362
|Gene Smithson
|11.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|363
|Randy Peele
|14.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.2
|-0.2
|364
|Jim Hayford
|13.0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|365
|Jeff Bzdelik
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|366
|Don Corbett
|15.3
|—
|0
|4
|0.2
|-0.2
|367
|Danny Manning
|13.0
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|368
|Larry Eustachy
|6.8
|Colorado St.
|4
|5
|4.2
|-0.2
|369
|Ernie Kent
|7.2
|Washington St.
|6
|6
|6.2
|-0.2
|370
|Milton Barnes
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|371
|Mick Durham
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|372
|Rodney Terry
|14.0
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|373
|Dan Fitzgerald
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|374
|Ken Bone
|14.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.2
|-0.2
|375
|George Blaney
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|376
|Larry Shyatt
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|377
|Bruce Weber
|7.6
|Kansas St.
|13
|11
|13.2
|-0.2
|378
|Smokey Gaines
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|379
|Brad Holland
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|380
|Matt McMahon
|12.0
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|381
|Pat Kennedy
|7.3
|—
|6
|7
|6.2
|-0.2
|382
|Brian Mahoney
|5.0
|—
|1
|1
|1.2
|-0.2
|383
|Sonny Allen
|14.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|384
|Roy Chipman
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|385
|Bob Weltlich
|14.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.2
|-0.2
|386
|Steve Steinwedel
|13.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.2
|-0.2
|387
|Ritchie McKay
|12.0
|Liberty
|0
|1
|0.2
|-0.2
|388
|Fran Fraschilla
|10.3
|—
|1
|3
|1.2
|-0.2
|389
|Bobby Paschal
|13.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|390
|Dennis Wolff
|14.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|391
|Derek Kellogg
|6.0
|Long Island University
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|392
|Joe Cravens
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|393
|Hank Egan
|9.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|394
|Karl Fogel
|15.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|395
|Bob Marlin
|14.3
|Louisiana
|0
|3
|0.3
|-0.3
|396
|John Becker
|14.5
|Vermont
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|397
|Nathan Davis
|13.5
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|398
|Tic Price
|12.5
|Lamar
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|399
|Brian Dutcher
|11.0
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|400
|Dave Loos
|14.5
|—
|0
|4
|0.3
|-0.3
|401
|Bill Musselman
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|402
|Billy Gillispie
|9.8
|—
|3
|4
|3.3
|-0.3
|403
|John Shumate
|10.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|404
|Tevester Anderson
|14.3
|—
|0
|3
|0.3
|-0.3
|405
|Jeff Ruland
|13.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.3
|-0.3
|406
|Jim Baron
|13.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|407
|Joby Wright
|13.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|408
|Earl Grant
|13.0
|College of Charleston
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|409
|Kerry Rupp
|11.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|410
|Randy Ayers
|3.3
|—
|6
|3
|6.3
|-0.3
|411
|Mitch Henderson
|12.0
|Princeton
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|412
|Ted Fiore
|13.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.3
|-0.3
|413
|Bobby Hurley
|12.0
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|414
|Larry Hunter
|12.0
|Western Carolina
|0
|1
|0.3
|-0.3
|415
|Anthony Grant
|10.3
|Dayton
|1
|3
|1.4
|-0.4
|416
|Seth Greenberg
|9.7
|—
|1
|3
|1.4
|-0.4
|417
|Jerry Loyd
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.4
|-0.4
|418
|George Felton
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.4
|-0.4
|419
|Joe Scott
|11.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.4
|-0.4
|420
|Doc Sadler
|11.0
|Southern Mississippi
|0
|1
|0.4
|-0.4
|421
|M.K. Turk
|12.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.4
|-0.4
|422
|Scott Sutton
|14.3
|—
|0
|3
|0.4
|-0.4
|423
|Chris Jans
|12.0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|0.4
|-0.4
|424
|Bob Huggins
|5.0
|West Virginia
|33
|23
|33.4
|-0.4
|425
|Greg Kampe
|14.3
|Oakland
|0
|3
|0.4
|-0.4
|426
|Tony Barbee
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.4
|-0.4
|427
|Paul Evans
|6.9
|—
|7
|7
|7.4
|-0.4
|428
|Les Robinson
|11.7
|—
|1
|3
|1.4
|-0.4
|429
|Scott Drew
|4.9
|Baylor
|10
|7
|10.4
|-0.4
|430
|Bill Bayno
|11.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.4
|-0.4
|431
|Walt Hazzard
|4.0
|—
|1
|1
|1.4
|-0.4
|432
|Mike Brey
|6.7
|Notre Dame
|13
|14
|13.4
|-0.4
|433
|John Kresse
|11.5
|—
|1
|4
|1.4
|-0.4
|434
|Bobby Dye
|14.0
|—
|0
|3
|0.4
|-0.4
|435
|Tim Cluess
|14.3
|Iona
|0
|4
|0.4
|-0.4
|436
|Ed DeChellis
|12.5
|Navy
|0
|2
|0.4
|-0.4
|437
|Mike Heideman
|8.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|438
|Moe Iba
|9.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|439
|Terry Holland
|5.5
|—
|4
|4
|4.5
|-0.5
|440
|Stan Heath
|10.5
|—
|4
|4
|4.5
|-0.5
|441
|Benny Dees
|7.0
|—
|1
|2
|1.5
|-0.5
|442
|Don Donoher
|9.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|443
|Andy Kennedy
|11.5
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|1.5
|-0.5
|444
|Steve Robinson
|9.3
|—
|2
|3
|2.5
|-0.5
|445
|Karl Hobbs
|10.3
|—
|1
|3
|1.5
|-0.5
|446
|Stan Morrison
|12.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.5
|-0.5
|447
|Johnny Jones
|13.0
|—
|0
|3
|0.5
|-0.5
|448
|Jessie Evans
|13.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.5
|-0.5
|449
|Paul Westphal
|10.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|450
|Rod Tueller
|10.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|451
|Will Brown
|14.8
|Albany (NY)
|0
|5
|0.5
|-0.5
|452
|Murry Bartow
|14.3
|—
|0
|4
|0.5
|-0.5
|453
|T.J. Otzelberger
|14.0
|South Dakota St.
|0
|2
|0.5
|-0.5
|454
|Dave Paulsen
|12.5
|George Mason
|0
|2
|0.5
|-0.5
|455
|Pete Herrmann
|8.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|456
|Marv Harshman
|5.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|457
|Stan Albeck
|9.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|458
|Gene Iba
|8.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|459
|Brad Brownell
|10.2
|Clemson
|2
|4
|2.5
|-0.5
|460
|Paul Webb
|12.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|461
|Jerry Peirson
|11.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.5
|-0.5
|462
|Richard Pitino
|5.0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0.5
|-0.5
|463
|Bill Carmody
|11.0
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|1.6
|-0.6
|464
|Jim Crews
|8.8
|—
|3
|6
|3.6
|-0.6
|465
|Tad Boyle
|9.3
|Colorado
|1
|4
|1.6
|-0.6
|466
|Don DeVoe
|14.3
|—
|0
|4
|0.6
|-0.6
|467
|Jim Boylen
|5.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.6
|-0.6
|468
|Dan Dakich
|8.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.6
|-0.6
|469
|Steve Wojciechowski
|10.0
|Marquette
|0
|1
|0.6
|-0.6
|470
|Matt Doherty
|2.0
|—
|1
|1
|1.6
|-0.6
|471
|Jimmy Collins
|12.3
|—
|0
|3
|0.6
|-0.6
|472
|Keith Dambrot
|13.3
|Duquesne
|0
|3
|0.6
|-0.6
|473
|Rick Huckabay
|14.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.6
|-0.6
|474
|Mike Lonergan
|12.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.6
|-0.6
|475
|Jim Anderson
|5.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.6
|-0.6
|476
|Mark Schmidt
|12.5
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|2
|0.6
|-0.6
|477
|Lynn Nance
|8.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.6
|-0.6
|478
|Josh Pastner
|8.5
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|2.7
|-0.7
|479
|Brian Ellerbe
|3.0
|—
|1
|1
|1.7
|-0.7
|480
|Steve Hawkins
|12.5
|Western Michigan
|0
|2
|0.7
|-0.7
|481
|Digger Phelps
|7.3
|—
|4
|6
|4.7
|-0.7
|482
|Tim Miles
|11.0
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|0.7
|-0.7
|483
|Mike Vining
|14.3
|—
|0
|6
|0.7
|-0.7
|484
|Mike Young
|13.5
|Wofford
|0
|4
|0.7
|-0.7
|485
|Jim Molinari
|10.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.7
|-0.7
|486
|Rich Herrin
|11.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.7
|-0.7
|487
|Mike Montgomery
|5.8
|—
|18
|15
|18.7
|-0.7
|488
|Keno Davis
|5.0
|Central Michigan
|0
|1
|0.7
|-0.7
|489
|Roger Reid
|9.4
|—
|2
|5
|2.8
|-0.8
|490
|Jim Christian
|10.5
|Boston College
|0
|2
|0.8
|-0.8
|491
|Craig Neal
|7.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.8
|-0.8
|492
|Riley Wallace
|11.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.8
|-0.8
|493
|Gerald Myers
|9.5
|—
|0
|2
|0.8
|-0.8
|494
|Scott Nagy
|13.3
|Wright St.
|0
|4
|0.8
|-0.8
|495
|Brad Soderberg
|6.0
|—
|0
|1
|0.8
|-0.8
|496
|Kevin Willard
|7.7
|Seton Hall
|1
|3
|1.8
|-0.8
|497
|Rob Evans
|7.3
|—
|1
|3
|1.8
|-0.8
|498
|Ray McCallum
|12.7
|—
|0
|3
|0.8
|-0.8
|499
|Gene Bartow
|8.2
|—
|2
|5
|2.9
|-0.9
|500
|Tim Jankovich
|6.0
|Southern Methodist
|0
|1
|0.9
|-0.9
|501
|Wayne Tinkle
|11.8
|Oregon St.
|0
|4
|0.9
|-0.9
|502
|Charles Moir
|8.0
|—
|0
|2
|0.9
|-0.9
|503
|John Thompson
|4.9
|—
|22
|12
|22.9
|-0.9
|504
|Mike Deane
|10.3
|—
|2
|4
|2.9
|-0.9
|505
|Kevin Keatts
|11.3
|North Carolina St.
|0
|3
|0.9
|-0.9
|506
|Barry Collier
|13.0
|—
|0
|3
|1.0
|-1.0
|507
|Mark Fox
|8.2
|Georgia
|2
|5
|3.0
|-1.0
|508
|J.D. Barnett
|7.7
|—
|1
|3
|2.0
|-1.0
|509
|Bobby Lutz
|7.8
|—
|2
|5
|3.0
|-1.0
|510
|Johnny Orr
|10.0
|—
|3
|6
|4.0
|-1.0
|511
|Marvin Menzies
|13.2
|Nevada-Las Vegas
|0
|5
|1.0
|-1.0
|512
|Bryce Drew
|12.0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|1.0
|-1.0
|513
|Ralph Miller
|9.3
|—
|0
|3
|1.0
|-1.0
|514
|Cuonzo Martin
|7.7
|Missouri
|2
|3
|3.0
|-1.0
|515
|Dennis Felton
|12.5
|Cleveland St.
|0
|4
|1.1
|-1.1
|516
|Bob Wenzel
|10.0
|—
|0
|3
|1.1
|-1.1
|517
|Todd Bozeman
|11.8
|Morgan St.
|0
|4
|1.1
|-1.1
|518
|Steve Cleveland
|12.0
|—
|0
|3
|1.2
|-1.2
|519
|Ed Cooley
|9.0
|Providence
|1
|4
|2.2
|-1.2
|520
|Lute Olson
|4.2
|—
|34
|21
|35.2
|-1.2
|521
|Blaine Taylor
|12.3
|—
|1
|6
|2.2
|-1.2
|522
|Dave Rice
|5.5
|—
|0
|2
|1.2
|-1.2
|523
|Bruiser Flint
|9.0
|—
|0
|2
|1.3
|-1.3
|524
|Pat Foster
|10.0
|—
|0
|3
|1.3
|-1.3
|525
|Tom Asbury
|12.3
|—
|0
|4
|1.3
|-1.3
|526
|Rick Byrd
|14.0
|Belmont
|0
|7
|1.3
|-1.3
|527
|Jerry Green
|6.0
|—
|3
|5
|4.3
|-1.3
|528
|Travis Ford
|8.8
|Saint Louis
|1
|6
|2.4
|-1.4
|529
|Frank Haith
|6.0
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|2.4
|-1.4
|530
|Jud Heathcote
|5.1
|—
|7
|7
|8.4
|-1.4
|531
|Speedy Morris
|9.5
|—
|1
|4
|2.4
|-1.4
|532
|Stew Morrill
|12.9
|—
|1
|9
|2.5
|-1.5
|533
|Jeff Mullins
|9.0
|—
|0
|3
|1.5
|-1.5
|534
|Bobby Cremins
|4.8
|—
|15
|10
|16.5
|-1.5
|535
|Al Skinner
|6.6
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|8.6
|-1.6
|536
|Hugh Durham
|8.0
|—
|1
|4
|2.6
|-1.6
|537
|Tim Welsh
|9.0
|—
|0
|3
|1.6
|-1.6
|538
|Greg McDermott
|8.4
|Creighton
|3
|8
|4.6
|-1.6
|539
|Billy Tubbs
|2.9
|—
|14
|8
|15.6
|-1.6
|540
|Mick Cronin
|7.8
|Cincinnati
|6
|10
|7.6
|-1.6
|541
|George Raveling
|7.8
|—
|1
|4
|2.7
|-1.7
|542
|Rick Stansbury
|6.7
|Western Kentucky
|4
|6
|5.8
|-1.8
|543
|Bob Knight
|5.3
|—
|24
|18
|26.1
|-2.1
|544
|John Thompson III
|5.8
|—
|9
|10
|11.1
|-2.1
|545
|Dave Odom
|5.2
|—
|10
|9
|12.2
|-2.2
|546
|Dave Rose
|8.3
|Brigham Young
|3
|7
|5.2
|-2.2
|547
|Steve Lappas
|4.5
|—
|2
|4
|4.3
|-2.3
|548
|Gene Keady
|4.9
|—
|18
|15
|20.3
|-2.3
|549
|Skip Prosser
|7.2
|—
|6
|9
|8.5
|-2.5
|550
|Tony Bennett
|3.4
|Virginia
|10
|8
|12.6
|-2.6
|551
|Kelvin Sampson
|6.3
|Houston
|13
|14
|15.8
|-2.8
|552
|Eddie Fogler
|6.7
|—
|2
|6
|4.9
|-2.9
|553
|Oliver Purnell
|8.2
|—
|0
|6
|2.9
|-2.9
|554
|Danny Nee
|8.7
|—
|0
|6
|3.2
|-3.2
|555
|Lou Henson
|5.8
|—
|9
|10
|12.5
|-3.5
|556
|Norm Stewart
|5.9
|—
|7
|10
|10.6
|-3.6
|557
|Jamie Dixon
|5.2
|Texas Christian
|12
|12
|16.1
|-4.1
|558
|Rick Barnes
|6.2
|Tennessee
|22
|23
|26.1
|-4.1
|559
|Fran Dunphy
|10.6
|Temple
|3
|16
|7.1
|-4.1
In fact, it was Syracuse’s victory over Michigan State this month that allowed Boeheim to pass Izzo. (Syracuse had only a 19 percent chance of winning, based on the two teams’ pre-tournament Elo ratings.) Going into the second week of this year’s tourney, Boeheim finds himself at the top of a heap that also includes fellow Sweet 16 entrants John Calipari (Kentucky), John Beilein (Michigan) and, of course, Coach K.
And at the other end of the spectrum, some active coaches have added this month to their less-than-stellar tourney marks. Tennessee’s Rick Barnes ranks as the second-worst NCAA tournament coach since 1985 by this metric, and his Volunteers flamed out as a No. 3 seed against No. 11 Loyola-Chicago. (Barnes beats only current Temple coach Fran Dunphy.) TCU’s Jamie Dixon, who previously coached Pittsburgh for 14 seasons, ranks third-worst, and his squad was upset in the Round of 64 by none other than Boeheim’s Orange. Meanwhile, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, Virginia’s Tony Bennett and Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin all rank in the bottom 20 since 1985, and all three were bounced from this year’s tournament in disappointing fashion.2 Bennett’s Cavaliers, in fact, became the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed, which cost him practically an entire win against expectation in a single result.
Can Boeheim add to his leading tally when Syracuse faces Krzyzewski and Duke on Friday night? Our prediction model says it’s doubtful, giving the Blue Devils an 85 percent chance of victory. But perhaps that’s just setting Boeheim up for another unexpected win — and another big boost in our metric. Certainly, stranger things have happened against Syracuse and its unconventional defensive scheme over the years.
Check out our latest March Madness predictions.